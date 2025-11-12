Video: THE RED SHOES UK Tour Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming production of The Red Shoes. Check out the video here!

The Red Shoes will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 17 November until 22 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 25 November until 29 November, ahead of the previously announced 7-week annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells from 2 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, marking New Adventures’ 23rd consecutive Christmas season at the venue. In 2026, The Red Shoes will tour to Nottingham and Southampton, with further tour venues to be announced.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s triumphant adaptation of the legendary film went on to win Best Entertainment at the 2017 Olivier Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the award for Best Theatre Choreographer. The show then returned for a national tour in 2019.

A timeless fairytale and Academy Award-winning movie, The Red Shoes has captivated audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its powerful tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a fierce struggle between the two men who inspire her passion.