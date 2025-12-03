GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! will make its UK premiere, debuting in late March 2026. The UK tour will play London’s Eventim Apollo plus dates in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Leeds, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Plymouth, Sheffield, Cardiff, Swansea and Newcastle from March to May 2026.

This will mark the UK live stage debut for GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. The hit mixed media series has become the most-watched kids show on Netflix, and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse.

In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby unboxes a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a colour cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colours again to set things right.

“DreamWorks is excited to be collaborating with TEG to bring Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! to the UK,” said Michael Vollman, EVP, Marketing for DreamWorks Animation. “Whether in cinemas or at home on television, Gabby’s Dollhouse has always been a world full of magic, music and friendship, and this live show is no exception. It’s a great time to be a Gabby fan.”

Universal Destinations & Experiences, SVP of Global Location Based Entertainment & Licensing, Gerald Raines stated, “We are delighted to work with TEG and DreamWorks Animation to bring this exciting show to Gabby’s many fans across the UK.”

TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said: “TEG is extremely happy to be bringing this beloved DreamWorks franchise to life on stage. Being granted the rights to develop and tour this new stage show worldwide is an incredible achievement for TEG Life Like Touring. This production will capture the magic of Gabby and her friends live on stage when it opens the UK in 2026.”

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie recently hit cinemas to global acclaim, GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! toured Australia and most recently, Season 12 premiered on Netflix last month.

This new stage production of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! brings to life an original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! 2026 UK TOUR DATES:

Fri 27 March 2026 SEC Armadillo Theatre, Glasgow

Sun 29 March 2026 P&J Live, Aberdeen

Tue 31 March 2026 Eventim Apollo, London

Wed 1 April 2026 Eventim Apollo, London

Sun 5 April 2026 AO Arena, Manchester

Tue 7 April 2026 Utilita Arena Birmingham

Wed 8 April 2026 Edinburgh Playhouse

Sat 11 April 2026 Brighton Centre

Tue 14 April 2026 First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thu 16 April 2026 Bournemouth International Centre

Sun 19 April 2026 Plymouth Pavilions

Tue 21 April 2026 Swansea Arena (Swansea Building Society Arena)

Sun 26 April 2026 M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Tue 28 April 2026 Utilita Arena Sheffield

Fri 1 May 2026 Utilita Arena Newcastle

Sun 3 May 2026 Utilita Arena Cardiff