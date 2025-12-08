Photos: NO SUCH THING AS WOLVES at Birmingham Hippodrome

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Hippodrome has released all new photos of No Such Thing as Wolves, following its opening in the Patrick Studio. Check out the photos below!

No Such Thing As Wolves is the second production in Birmingham Hippodrome’s My First Musical series, following last year’s 5-star hit The Jingleclaw.

No Such Thing as Wolves follows the story of Hettie Hedgehog, who is ready to hibernate – until her new friend, Sydney Squirrel, convinces her to throw a party instead. But when two mysterious guests arrive with great big ears and pointy teeth, things get paws-itively wild.

The family-friendly musical features West-Midlands based Faye Campbell (Hettie Hedgehog), Beth O’Rorke (Sydney Squirrel) and Elinor Peregrin (Woofy) alongside Matthew Rutherford (Harry Hedgehog) and Oliver Sidney (Wiffy).

No Such Thing as Wolves is brought to life by Stage Debut Award-winning director, Emily Ling Williams (Director) and two of the writers behind Horrible Histories: Gerard Foster (Book and Lyrics), and Richie Webb (Music and Lyrics).

The creative team also includes Hannah Sibai (Set and Costume Designer), Arielle Smith (Choreographer), Gillian Tan (Lighting Designer), Charlie Smith (Sound Designer), Alex Beetschen (Music Supervisor, Arranger & Orchestrator) and Sarah Morrison (Musical Director).

No Such Thing as Wolves runs at Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio until Sunday 4 January 2026.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

