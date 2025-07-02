PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City writer, performer, and comedian Amy Veltman is set to make her Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with her award-winning solo show PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT, running August 1–16 at 10:50 a.m. and August 18–23 at 11:50 a.m. at the Haldane Theatre, theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall.

A comedic and candid take on pelvic floor health, the 50-minute show follows “know-it-all” Amy as she confronts the realities of her own anatomy and unpacks what her OB/GYN father never taught her. Through a mix of characters, original songs, and a “medically unsanctioned” chart, Veltman delivers what she calls “educational-entertainment for every body.”

PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT arrives in Edinburgh following critically praised and award-winning performances at the 2024 United Solo Festival Off-Broadway (Best Musical Comedy), LA’s Solofest (Best of Fest), and appearances at San Francisco and San Diego Fringe Festivals.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Veltman is a graduate of NYU’s film program and a former screenwriter who pivoted to comedy while supporting her husband through medical school—a journey that inspired the creation of PSA. Her acting credits include a brief appearance in HBO’s Succession and a more substantial role in Chutney Popcorn, directed by Nisha Ganatra.

PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Runs August 1–16 (not 10th) at 10:50 a.m. and August 18–23 at 11:50 a.m.

Haldane Theatre, theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

Run time: 50 minutes

First review date: Saturday, August 2

For more information, visit thespaceuk.com.