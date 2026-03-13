Review: THE TRIALS, Tron Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Set in a not-too-distant future, Dawn King’s The Trials puts young people at the centre of the climate catastrophe. This new production staged by the Tron Theatre is directed by Joanna Bowman and stars Brian Ferguson, Maryam Hamidi and Pauline Goldsmith alongside the young company.

The defendants take to the stand to explain why they did what they did. Things that are seen as normal lifestyles- three children, two cars, foreign holidays every year are given as evidence of the impact their carbon footprint has had on the future of these teenagers. It is now up to this group of 12 teens to decide if they are guilty and face execution for their crimes.

The Trials is a dystopian piece that feels like it may soon become a reality. The teenagers are in a confined room where they can’t open the door for air because there is no clean air. Many of them suffer from breathing difficulties and asthma. This is all the effects of how their parents generation lived their lives and it is down to them to ensure they pay the price for it.

There are some fascinating conversations taking place as they debate right and wrong and bicker among themselves. The performances from the three defendants are strong and persuasive but unfortunately, they also highlight some immaturity from the young performers. Putting the two side by side is where The Trials loses its way slightly, as the contrast is too stark.

The Trials looks great thanks to Jessica Worrall’s design and Derek Anderson’s lighting design. It’s cold and clinical and brings an eerie atmosphere as the teenagers decide the fate of these adults.

Overall, The Trials is a bold and thought-provoking piece that challenges the audience and makes for an interesting watch.

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...