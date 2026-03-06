Review: MOULIN ROUGE!, Glasgow Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Baz Lurhman's Moulin Rouge! celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026 and is one of the special events at this year's Glasgow Film Festival. The screening took place in Glasgow University's dining hall and featured performances, fancy dress and photo opportunities.

Audiences were invited 90 minutes before the film started to spend time with the fancy dress box, where they could purchase limited edition tote bags and green cocktails (not actual Absinthe!). It's a fun setting to experience this iconic musical, and the audience are clearly dedicated fans.

Christian (Ewan McGregor) is a young poet who travels to Paris seeking adventure and inspiration. He believes in love above all else, but he hasn’t yet been in love. A ragtag bunch of Bohemian artists arrange for him to pitch a new piece of theatre at the infamous Moulin Rouge, and due to a misunderstanding, the star performer Satine (Nicole Kidman) mistakes the penniless writer for a wealthy Duke.

Harold Ziegler (Jim Broadbent) runs the Moulin Rouge and they’re in serious financial trouble. His grand plan is to have the Duke (Richard Roxburgh) invest in the show, but its Satine that the Duke is really after. When Christian and Satine embark on a love affair, it must be kept secret from the jealous Duke.

With fantastic music, incredible performances and a timeless story, Moulin Rouge! is a wonderful film that is showing no signs of age. With these special events that Glasgow Film Festival is programming, it gives audiences a chance to see a favourite on the big screen and the additional extras made this a really great night.

