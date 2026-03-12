Review: THE SWANSONG, Oran Mor

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Swansong is a musical play by Eve Nicol and Finn Anderson, based on a radio play by David Greig.

Lydia (Julia Murray) walks into a jazz bar after an attempt to take her own life. She headed to the local duck pond armed with a bottle of gin and a solid plan to end the pain. What she didn’t expect was to meet The Swan (Paul McArthur), who takes her under his wing for a magical night in Edinburgh.

The Swan convinces Lydia to go with him for one last big night out. The deal is that if at any point she snaps her fingers, he will painlessly end her life. With nothing left to lose, the unlikely duo head out on an adventure.

Finn Anderson’s music is absolutely stunning, and both Julia Murray and Paul McArthur are a dream to listen to. The style is a mix of laid-back lounge and big musical theatre numbers. The intimate setting of the Oran Mor basement is perfect for this kind of show, and having Dale Parker on piano and Rachel Duns on saxophone really adds to that jazz club vibe.

Eve Nicol’s writing packs a punch and although it is a sombre topic, there are a lot of laughs to be found. The Swansong is a beautiful show that doesn’t shy away from themes of mental health and suicide. It’s remarkable what this play manages to achieve in just an hour and the strong performances make these characters such a joy to spend time with.

