Connor Burns’ GALLUS to Livestream from King’s Theatre Glasgow

Comedian Connor Burns will livestream his show GALLUS from the King’s Theatre in Glasgow on March 14 at 9:00 p.m.

The performance will be streamed through Lounges.tv, allowing audiences to watch the event remotely.

Burns has gained attention on the UK comedy circuit with his touring stand-up performances and festival appearances. The livestream offers fans the opportunity to experience the show in real time even if they are unable to attend the performance in person.

