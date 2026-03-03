Review: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT, King's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This brand new production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is based on the 1994 movie of the same name with book by Stephan Elliot and Allan Scott.

Drag artist Tick (Kevin Clifton) has been performing in Sydney for years and keeping a big secret. He’s still technically married to a woman who used to produce his shows and they have a nine-year-old son he’s never met. Benji is asking questions about his father so Tick gets two other performers to agree to travel across Australia to perform in his wife’s rural casino.

Legacy act Bernadette (Adele Anderson) was big in the days of the lip sync and she instantly clashes with young performer Adam aka Felicia (Nick Hayes), who feels that the world of drag has moved on. The pair are a joy to watch with their constant bickering and cutting put-downs. The trio travel across the desert together, running into little towns where people aren’t quite as accepting of their act as in the big cities.

If there’s a performer out there currently having more fun on stage than Kevin Clifton appears to be, I’d be shocked. While Clifton has a few musicals under his belt now, he has never seemed more confident or capable than as Tick. This production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is definitely the strongest one I’ve seen vocally, the three leads are a sensation and the divas (Leah Vassel, Bernadette Bangura and Jessie May) are incredible. Vicky Gill's costume design is a real visual treat and makes for a glitzy spectacle.

The song list is a joy from start to finish with disco classics like “Finally”; “I Will Survive” and “Go West”. With strong performances and non-stop musical bangers, his new production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a triumphant celebration of being yourself.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

