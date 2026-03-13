Sir Billy Connolly Award Shortlist Announced in GICF's Opening Days

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Scotland's largest comedy festival is officially underway, with Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) unveiling the Shortlist for this year's Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award. Amanda Dwyer, Kim Blythe, Susan Riddell, Zara Gladman and more are now in the running to win the prestigious prize in the Big Yin's name, with the winner announced on the event's final day at the GICF Comedy Gala, as chosen by a panel of judges and Sir Billy Connolly himself.

Plus, the final performers at this year's Gala have been announced with Des Clarke, Mhairi Black, Ifrah Qureshi and more joining Karen Dunbar, Connor Burns, Stuart Mitchell for a star-studded celebration.

This year's winner will join previous recipients Janey Godley (2023), Susie McCabe (2024) and Rosco McClelland (2025). Six individuals make up 2026's Shortlist; five comedians and one venue owner and promoter, with this year marking the most women nominated for the award in its 4 year history.

Amanda Dwyer - comedian

Chris Conway - comedy promoter and comedy club owner

Kate Hammer - comedian

Kim Blythe - comedian

Susan Riddell - comedian

Zara Gladman - comedian

The GICF Comedy Gala takes place on Sunday 29th March at the King's Theatre - tickets on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com

Amanda Dwyer said: "I'm absolutely chuffed to be Shortlisted for the award. Being recognised in the name of such a legend is incredibly special. I'm so proud to come from Glasgow and if I've even a wee bit of the Big Yin's spirit I'm delighted about that!"

Chris Conway said: "I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, especially being the first non-comedian to be shortlisted. This nomination is not just for me but the entire team at Blackfriars Basement & the head office team that have helped build and create a comedy club that supports comedians and lets them flourish."

Kate Hammer said: "Hell yes. When I moved here five and a half years ago from a goat farm, I did not think my comedy would be in front of THE Billy Connolly, and I'm pinching myself to be included among some of the funniest people in the world on this list. As someone who re-started their life and comedy career in Scotland, this is a massive honour for me. I could not have gotten here without the best and most hilarious community surrounding me. I'm so happy to live in the funniest city in the world. It keeps me young. Well, my laugh lines have gotten cavernous - but in a cool, hot way."

Kim Blythe said: "I'm still not over being Shortlisted last year, so to be up there two years in a row is mental. I'm incredibly grateful to GICF for the opportunity. It's a testament to my grit, perseverance and pure desperation."

Susan Riddell said: "It's a real honour to be Shortlisted! I'm so chuffed. I hear my podcast partner Amanda Dwyer is also up for this award and I will of course fight her to the death if Billy Connolly so wishes."

Zara Gladman said: "Glasgow's had it tough recently but I hope you'll excuse the cheesiness when I say that it's the people who make this city - and Billy Connolly is one of the best. Humour gets you through. I feel lucky to live in such a funny city. Thank you for this huge honour!"

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: "At a time when it feels like Glasgow has once again shown its unbreakable spirit and come together to support each other, we're deeply proud to announce this year's Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Shortlist. Each person on the Shortlist has contributed greatly to Glasgow's comedy scene and does their very best to make it an inclusive, welcoming space for both new acts and more established comics. They personify all that makes Glasgow, and Sir Billy Connolly, great - resilience, openness and of course, the ability to make people laugh and a gallus streak. They feel like traits the city has been reminded of this week and we're honoured to work with Sir Billy for the 4th year in a row to present this award.

"Over the next few weeks, Glasgow will welcome world class comics alongside homegrown talent for over 560 comedy shows - we hope you can make it along to see exactly why it's the funniest city in the world."

The winner will be unveiled live onstage at the GICF Comedy Gala with a host of big names and rising stars set to perform. Newly added to the line-up is; Shortlisted comedian, actor and writer Susan Riddell, Mhairi Black takes to the stage following her sold out GICF show at the Citizens Theatre, Des Clarke returns to touring after more than 10 years away whilst rising stars Jack Brookmyre and Ifrah Qureshi round off the jam-packed bill. They join previously announced names: Amanda Dwyer, Connor Burns, Fred MacAulay, Karen Dunbar, Rosco McClelland andStuart Mitchell.

Glaswegian comic Amanda Dwyer is Shortlisted for the first time, following her breakout autobiographical shows where she expertly finds humour in even the darkest of places, and delves into the traumas of being a woman. Amanda is Shortlisted alongside her co-host of hit podcast and monthly gig 'Material, Girl', Susan Riddell. A fellow Glasgow comic, the duo host the all female mixed bill stand up show at The Glasgow Stand. Previously nominated in 2024, Susan Riddell regularly sells out shows at GICF, has appeared on Scot Squad and Breaking the News and provided tour support for both Fern Brady and Larry Dean.

The only non-comic on 2026's Shortlist, Chris Conway is comedy promoter and owner of Blackfriars of Bell Street, one of Glasgow's major comedy clubs, hosting over 50 shows every month. In a bid to support Scottish comics, Chris introduced a 0% hall hire at Blackfriars, meaning acts keep 100% of their ticket profits. He also funded local act Jack Traynor's debut Edinburgh Fringe run, and will offer funding to a second act this year.

Canadian comic Kate Hammer made Scotland her home over five years ago and since then has become co-host of All Mouth, one of the only professional monthly queer comedy shows, and was a finalist in the Funny Women Awards in 2025. Kate writes for TV and radio, including an episode of River City, and her brand new GICF show 'Government Approved Comedian' tells the tale of navigating the visa process and staying in the country, one joke at a time.

Glasgow comic Kim Blythe is one of Scotland's most exciting rising stars, having broken onto the scene with viral online sketches and starting her professional comedy career as part of GICF's Introduction to Comedy course for women and marginalised genders. Kim has gone on to sell out her entire Fringe run, with her biggest hometown show to date coming up at the Citizens Theatre in this year's Festival.

Rounding off the Shortlist, Zara Gladman is a Glaswegian writer, performer and producer, balancing her comedy career with a full time job in academia. Her viral characters include West End mum Aileen and Scottish newsreaders and she was previously Shortlisted in 2024. Zara wrote, directed and starred in her own BBC special 'Good For Her' with special guests Kirsty Wark, Aidan Moffat and more.

The 2026 Shortlist was chosen by a panel of judges from across Scotland's cultural landscape, including broadcaster Edith Bowman, actor Gary Lamont, presenter Michelle McManus, actor and writer Greg Hemphill, 2025 winner Rosco McClelland and more.

Applications were open to anyone involved in this year's GICF - including comedians, promoters, managers and venue staff. The judging panel reviewed all applications and curated the Shortlist, making a winner recommendation to Sir Billy Connolly himself, who ultimately chooses the final winner.

Speaking about the award's inception in 2023, Sir Billy Connolly said: "Glasgow defies description. Many great men and women have tried to describe its spirit and failed miserably. What do you say about a town that dances, sings, plays and jokes differently from everybody else? The winner of this Award will have to be a nutter like me..." GICF will work with Sir Billy for the fourth year in a row to celebrate all that makes comedy and the city of Glasgow so special and intertwined with the Big Yin himself.

Introduced in 2023, and the only award GICF gives out, the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award rewards criteria which both Glasgow and Sir Billy Connolly represent including:

Resilient - warm but tough Open - accessible for all Unapologetic - proud and unpretentious; curious and challenging; mould-breaking Gallus - bold and brave; self-starting Funny - above all else, an ability to make people laugh

The Shortlist announcement comes in GICF's opening days, with the event kickstarting 19 days of comedy across the city from 11th - 29th March, welcoming some of the world's top comedians for over 560 shows. With headline names including Rosie O'Donnell, Sue Perkins, Daniel Sloss, Jack Docherty, Ruby Wax and more, GICF is one of the key dates in Scotland's cultural calendar with a mix of comedy shows from stand–up to improv, kids shows, theatre and more on display.

Opening day included sold out shows from Kyle Cobbler and Amy Matthews, with huge shows this weekend including Connor Burns' 5 shows at the King's Theatre, Scots star Craig Hill at Oran Mor, Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Sam Nicoresti, mixed bill shows at The Stand, Gael & Grain, The Glee Club and more.

Running until 29th March, GICF will host American comedians Rosie O'Donnell at the King's Theatre and Ruby Wax at the newly renovated Citizens Theatre, hometown shows for Glasgow's own Marc Jennings, Susie McCabe and Des Clarke, plus appearances from top UK comics Sue Perkins, John Tothill, Tim Key and more.

The Festival comes to a close at the GICF Comedy Gala where a host of top talent will perform sets before the winner of this year's Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award is revealed live on stage.

GICF takes place from 11th - 29th March 2026 in venues across the city. Festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.

Photo credit: Elaine Livingstone

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