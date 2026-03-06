Ryan Cullen to Launch New Comedy Series at Boston Bar Old Town

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new weekly comedy night is set to bring big laughs to Edinburgh's Old Town this weekend as Craic Hoose launches at The Boston Bar Old Town on Sunday 8 March from 8pm.

The show arrives just weeks after the Irish-American neighbourhood bar opened its doors on Niddry Street, marking Encore Bars Group's first venture into the Old Town. Since opening in February, the venue has quickly established itself as a lively late-night destination between the Royal Mile and Cowgate, with live sport, quizzes and music now joined by a dedicated stand-up comedy night.

The inaugural Craic Hoose show will be headlined by Ryan Cullen, the darkly inventive stand-up known for razor-sharp punchlines, quick-fire delivery and an unpredictable stage presence that has made him one of the most distinctive voices on the UK comedy circuit.

Joining Cullen on the launch night line-up are Eva Peroni, Ruaridh Miller, Stu Campbell and Gareth Mutch, with Edinburgh comedian Michael Welch hosting the evening.

Completely unticketed, audiences are invited to simply turn up, grab a drink and enjoy the show in Boston Bar Old Town's welcoming setting.

Each week will feature a fresh line-up of comedians ranging from rising local talent to established touring acts. With new material, surprise guest spots and a lively crowd, Craic Hoose aims to become a regular fixture for comedy fans in the city centre.

Host Michael Welch is an Edinburgh-based stand-up comedian known for sharp observational comedy, confident storytelling and a fearless instinct for pushing jokes further than expected. A finalist in The New Online UK Comedian of the Year 2020, he was later shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2022. His critically acclaimed Fringe debut received a five-star review from Entertainment Now, while his most recent show earned four-star reviews from Broadway Baby and One4Review.

Craic Hoose takes place every Sunday from 8pm at Boston Bar Old Town on Niddry Street.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.