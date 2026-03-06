Ryan Cullen to Launch New Comedy Series at Boston Bar Old Town
A new weekly comedy night is set to bring big laughs to Edinburgh's Old Town this weekend as Craic Hoose launches at The Boston Bar Old Town on Sunday 8 March from 8pm.
The show arrives just weeks after the Irish-American neighbourhood bar opened its doors on Niddry Street, marking Encore Bars Group's first venture into the Old Town. Since opening in February, the venue has quickly established itself as a lively late-night destination between the Royal Mile and Cowgate, with live sport, quizzes and music now joined by a dedicated stand-up comedy night.
The inaugural Craic Hoose show will be headlined by Ryan Cullen, the darkly inventive stand-up known for razor-sharp punchlines, quick-fire delivery and an unpredictable stage presence that has made him one of the most distinctive voices on the UK comedy circuit.
Joining Cullen on the launch night line-up are Eva Peroni, Ruaridh Miller, Stu Campbell and Gareth Mutch, with Edinburgh comedian Michael Welch hosting the evening.
Completely unticketed, audiences are invited to simply turn up, grab a drink and enjoy the show in Boston Bar Old Town's welcoming setting.
Each week will feature a fresh line-up of comedians ranging from rising local talent to established touring acts. With new material, surprise guest spots and a lively crowd, Craic Hoose aims to become a regular fixture for comedy fans in the city centre.
Host Michael Welch is an Edinburgh-based stand-up comedian known for sharp observational comedy, confident storytelling and a fearless instinct for pushing jokes further than expected. A finalist in The New Online UK Comedian of the Year 2020, he was later shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2022. His critically acclaimed Fringe debut received a five-star review from Entertainment Now, while his most recent show earned four-star reviews from Broadway Baby and One4Review.
Craic Hoose takes place every Sunday from 8pm at Boston Bar Old Town on Niddry Street.
