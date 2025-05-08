POTTY THE PLANT Comes to Wilton's Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following two critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs, the musical comedy Potty the Plant will make its London debut this summer at Wilton’s Music Hall before heading back to Edinburgh for its 2025 Fringe encore. Bursting with chaotic charm and irreverent humour, it is a riotous, genre-blending experience that refuses to take itself seriously – and insists the audience doesn’t either.

Set in the surreal world of a twisted children’s TV show, Potty the Plant is a darkly comic, offbeat musical centred around its unlikely star — a singing, talking, tap-dancing potted plant. The story unfolds at Little Boo Boo’s General Hospital where a string of strange disappearances throws the already chaotic staff into further disarray. As the dysfunctional team of nurses struggle to keep up with events, deeper tensions and bizarre revelations begin to surface around the hospital’s staff and patients.

Potty the Plant is a madcap collision of comedy, music, and mutant houseplants, drawing inspiration from the musical anarchy of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the irreverence of Tenacious D, and the theatrical likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber. At the centre of the chaos is Potty, a lovingly hand-crafted puppet, toying with tongue-in-cheek humour, subverting expectations through wit, absurdity, and irresistibly catchy songs. Potty the Plant feels like StarKid meets Teletubbies after dark — strange, silly, and strangely sincere.

The production is directed by Baden Burns (Grease, Newcastle Musical Theatre Company), who also stars as Potty and serves as co-writer and musical composer. Alongside him is Musical Director Zach Burns (The Sandman, Netflix; Yungblud, 2025 Album), Producer Sarah Oakland (Fringe! The Musical; Cinderella, Majestic Theatre ) who is assisted by Stephanie Cubello and Aeddan Sussex (The Wonton Warrior, BBC Snaps) as Co-writer and Assistant Director.

On stage, a fearless cast will include Lucy Appleton (The Fireplace; The Boys in the Boat, MGM) as Miss Lacey, Ash K-B (brecht:fragments, Raven Row Gallery) as Dr. Acula, and Stephanie Cubello who returns in her role as Nurse Mel. They will also be joined by Joe Winter (Pop Off Michaelangelo!, Gilded Balloon; Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre) as Nurse Dave and Sam Ridley as Nurse Stephen.

Director, co-writer, musical composer Baden Burns comments, The world of Potty The Plant is a madcap fever dream, where nothing is off limits. It is the perfect setting for my sarcastic, demented humour to thrive. This shows music is the perfect blend of my most influential musical inspirations, from growing up watching old musicals with my grandmother like Anything Goes and Guys and Dolls, to my love of rock music, especially comedic bands such as Tenacious D. This production has been a labour of love for many years. I feel incredibly blessed to have been able to work on this show so closely with my good friend Aeddan and my wife Sarah. Without both of them, this show would not be where it is today. It’s my hope that audiences will fall in love with Potty and allow this daft muppety character to make himself as at home in their hearts as he is in mine.

