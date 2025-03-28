Lowry & Not Too Tame To Present GODS OF SALFORD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lowry & Not Too Tame will present GODS OF SALFORD on Tuesday 29th & Wednesday 30th April 2025.

Gods of Salford brings 25 young people from the city together with three professional actors for a high-energy, theatrical adventure that reimagines Greek myths through the lens of Salford's working-class spirit.

More young people from our city will work behind the scenes, gaining hands-on experience in technical and backstage roles.

Commissioned by Lowry and co-created with acclaimed theatre company Not Too Tame, known for breaking boundaries and championing working-class voices, Gods of Salford blends ancient legend with real stories from our local communities. It's a bold celebration of resilience, identity, and raw creative power.

This is no ordinary staged production. Developed through a fearless, inclusive creative process, it's about unleashing talent, sharing lived experiences, and telling stories that matter—loudly and proudly.

Gods of Salford will run at Lowry for two performances only on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th April 2025.

Step into a world where myth meets modern-day Salford. A group of young Olympians rise up to challenge the gods trying to shape their fate. It's urgent, electric, and not to be missed.

This is immersive theatre that sparks ideas, fuels ambition, and puts the future of Salford's storytelling centre stage.

Gods of Salford is part of The Lowry's 25th Anniversary celebrations—marking our commitment to creativity, opportunity, and making the arts available to everyone. From the iconic work of LS Lowry to the life-changing impact of our programmes with young people, we're celebrating with an inspiring mix of shows, art and events. With free family activities and affordable tickets, we're making sure everyone can take part.

Julia Fawcett O.B.E., Chief Executive of Lowry, said: “Gods of Salford will celebrate the trailblazers and changemakers who have been part of our story so far – and who will undoubtedly help shape our future - the inspirational and talented young people in our city. This commissioned new work is going to showcase both the wealth of talent Salford's young people have and Lowry's role in the development of it. We are so pleased to be uniting with Not Too Tame to bring this new work to life, and know this exciting partnership will result in a dynamic piece of theatre that is worthy of our 25th year, our diverse and dynamic theatre programme and the young people of Salford.”

Jimmy Fairhust, Artistic Director of Not Too Tame, said: “Gods of Salford is our ethos in action. We're delighted and honoured to have been commissioned by Lowry to create a show that reimagines Salford as Olympus, bringing big, bold characters and socially relevant art as a great night out. This production also allows us to ‘send the elevator back down', providing an incredibly diverse group of Salfordians the opportunity to experience professional on and off-stage opportunities, working alongside professionals from similar working class backgrounds to theirs, whilst being treated not as amateurs, not as community performers, but as Not Too Tame professional artists. The results so far have been astounding, and we're only getting started! This show is the ‘bat signal' to working class audiences and potential theatre makers of the future that this IS for you.”

