Photos: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto at the Theatre at Scarisbrick Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coronation Street star Calum Lill plays the evil Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk which runs at the theatre at Scarisbrick Hall near Ormskirk until Wednesday 24 December. Check out photos below!

Tickets for the lavish panto, presented by Anton Bensons Productions Ltd, are priced from £14.

Calum, who played the Street’s bad boy Joel Deering, is joined on the Oak Theatre stage by real-life couple Danny Childs and Suzanne Fulton as Jack Trott and Princess Jill, Mary Shanker as Mary the Fairy and Michael Lawless as King Bling.

Meanwhile due to illness, veteran panto dame David Dale has had to withdraw from the run – he has been replaced by the very talented DG Foster, who stepped into Dame Trott’s shoes with just a few hours’ notice to entertain audiences on opening weekend.

When Jack Trott swaps the family cow for a bag of beans, his mum isn’t best pleased. But when the beans sprout…and keep growing, they lead to the tallest of adventures in the clouds.

Can Jack outwit the wily Fleshcreep and rescue his sweetheart Princess Jill from the clutches of the giant? Or will he fee-fi-fo fumble his chance to be a hero? There’s only one way to find out.

Audiences can expect two-and-a-half hours of toe-tapping song and dance, colourful costumes, fantastic sets – encompassing the venue’s 4k digital wall, and stunning special effects all wrapped up in a hilarious laugh-a-minute script.

Photo Credit: David Munn