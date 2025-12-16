Photos: Behind the Scenes of SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto at the York Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new behind-the-scenes photos have been released from York Theatre Royal's pantomime production of Sleeping Beauty. Performances run Tuesday 16 December 2025 - Sunday 4 January 2026. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Cbeebies star Jennie Dale, West End star Jocasta Almgill and the return of pantomime legend Robin Simpson as the Dame. The show runs until 4 January 2026.

The panto is written by Paul Hendy and directed by Juliet Forster, the same team who brought the magical Aladdin and the GIANT Jack and the Beanstalk.

Photo Credit: S R Taylor Photography



Robin Simpson

Robin Simpson

Robin Simpson

Kris Madden

Kris Madden

Kris Madden

Kris Madden

Kris Madden

Jocasta Almgill

Jocasta Almgill

Jennie Dale

Christian Mortimer

Christian Mortimer

Aoife Kenny, Christian Mortimer

Aoife Kenny