BLODWEN ROCKS THE BOAT Embarks on UK Tour This Spring

Following success at Edinburgh Fringe, Emily Davis is setting sail on tour with her funny, uplifting one-woman musical comedy, Blodwen Rocks the Boat. Blending sharp satire, original songs and warm storytelling, the show explores modern ideas of work, ambition and success - and what happens when we dare to question them.

Blodwen thinks she's doing everything right. She has the job, the city life, the sense that she's finally 'made it.' But when a corporate away day takes her out to sea, something shifts. Directed by Paulus the Cabaret Geek, and accompanied by musician and composer Andy Campbell Smith, Blodwen Rocks the Boat is a reminder that success isn't always about climbing higher - sometimes it's about choosing your own direction. Emily Davis is a Welsh cabaret performer, singer and writer who has built a strong following for her character-led solo shows. Previous productions featuring Blodwen have enjoyed successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and at venues including the Wales Millennium Centre.

This new show is her most ambitious to date - a fully original musical developed through Fringe performances, previews and professional collaboration.

Davis states: 'My Blodwen has blossomed! This is my biggest show yet, I really can't wait to see the response. I invite you to come along and spend the evening with me, a Welsh woman who can sing and who doesn't mind making a fool of myself on stage! I promise that you'll also be really excited about stationery after this show!'

Praise for Blodwen 'Stunning. Emily's striking and powerful singing contrasts beautifully with the Welsh accented simplicity of Blodwen's stories. What an engaging performer' London Theatre Review 'Her secret weapon, unquestionably, is her voice' Cabaret Scenes

Blodwen Rocks the Boat is touring throughout the UK this Spring, for a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit www.welshgirlsings.com, venue websites or Box Offices.