Theatr Clwyd Team Wins Big at 2026 ALPD Awards for Technical Excellence

Theatr Clwyd has announced that two of its long-standing technical team members have been named winners at the 2026 ALPD Awards, with the theatre taking two of only three awards presented nationally this year by the Association of Lighting Production and Design (ALPD).

Chris Skinner was awarded the Fred Foster Award for Excellence in Production Electrics, while David Powell received the Anne Valentino Award for Excellence in Programming, at a ceremony at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama recognising their work at Theatr Clwyd across a range of productions.

The ALPD Awards recognise outstanding achievement in production electrics and programming, celebrating excellence across live performance lighting and technical theatre. The awards were open to practitioners across the industry. The nominations for both Skinner and Powell were supported by a wave of testimonials from visiting designers and Theatr Clwyd company members, illustrating the deep respect they command within the UK theatre industry.

Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg said ‘We are so incredibly proud of Chris and Dave – it is no secret to us here at Theatr Clwyd how extraordinary our technical teams are, and when we put the word out that people could nominate Chris and Dave, the testimonials flooded in. Designers, technical and theatre-making colleagues, theatre companies we have partnered with, and visiting directors all sent pages of praise detailing the care, creativity, and sheer hard graft Chris and Dave put into their work. A very proud day.

The double win comes at a significant time for Theatr Clwyd as it continues its journey as one of the UK's leading producing houses.