Video: DEAR LIAR Trailer at Jermyn Street Theatre

An all new trailer has been released for Jerome Kilty's adaptation of Dear Liar at Jermyn Street Theatre. Check out the video here!

Directed by Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones, the show stars Alan Turkington (best known for his series regular roles as Mr Lange in the Netflix smash-hit series Heartstopper and Eoghan Nolan in Hollyoaks) and theatre star Rachel Pickup. The show opens on 10 February, with previews from 5 February, and runs until 7 March 2026.

Alan plays George Bernard Shaw opposite Rachel Pickup as Mrs. Patrick Campbell, in this compelling exploration of a largely hidden relationship that quietly shaped the creation of Pygmalion, with Shaw crafting Eliza Doolittle expressly for Campbell.