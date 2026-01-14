 tracker
Video: DEAR LIAR Trailer at Jermyn Street Theatre

The production stars Rachel Pickup and Alan Turkington.

By: Jan. 14, 2026


An all new trailer has been released for Jerome Kilty's adaptation of Dear Liar at Jermyn Street Theatre. Check out the video here!

Directed by Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones, the show stars Alan Turkington (best known for his series regular roles as Mr Lange in the Netflix smash-hit series Heartstopper and Eoghan Nolan in Hollyoaks) and theatre star Rachel Pickup. The show opens on 10 February, with previews from 5 February, and runs until 7 March 2026.

Alan plays George Bernard Shaw opposite Rachel Pickup as Mrs. Patrick Campbell, in this compelling exploration of a largely hidden relationship that quietly shaped the creation of Pygmalion, with Shaw crafting Eliza Doolittle expressly for Campbell.


