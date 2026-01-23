Cast And Creative Team Announced For SAVAGE At White Bear Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast and creative team have been announced for Savage by Claudio Macor, which will run from Wednesday, February 25 through Sunday, March 15 at the White Bear Theatre in Kennington. The production is directed by Robert McWhir and produced by LAMBCO Productions.

Set against the backdrop of occupied Copenhagen during World War II, Savage is based on the true story of Danish doctor Carl Værnet, a Nazi sympathiser who claimed to have discovered a medical “cure” for homosexuality. The play follows Zack and Nikolai, two men in love whose lives are torn apart after their arrest. While Zack is released due to diplomatic immunity, Nikolai is imprisoned and subjected to medical experimentation, exposing the destructive consequences of conversion therapy—a practice that remains legal in many countries today.

The cast includes Mark Kitto as Dr. Carl Peter Værnet, Kerill Kelly as Nikolai Bergsen, Matthew Hartley as Zack Travis, Claire-Monique Martin as Ilse Paulsen and Maria Fruede, Tom Everatt as Obergruppenführer General Heinrich von Aeschelman, Jonathon Nielsen-Keen as Georg Jensen/Goran, and Simon Chappell as Major Ronald F. Hemingway.

The creative team features musical compositions by Aaron Clingham, production management by Richard Lambert, costumes by Janet Huckle, casting by Daniel Lobo, and graphic design by Steve Caplin. Producers are LAMBCO Productions and Josephine Buchan, with executive producers and underwriters Robert Zampetti and Roy Matlofsky.

Writer Claudio Macor is Artistic Director of Torchlight Theatre Company and founder of Torchlight Pictures LTD. His writing credits include The Tailor-Made Man, Different from the Others, The Man Inside, and Margot – Dame. The World’s Greatest Ballerina. Director Robert McWhir previously served as Artistic Director of the Landor Theatre for 16 years, where his work included productions of Ragtime, Follies, Into the Woods, and She Loves Me.

Performances will take place at White Bear Theatre, located at 138 Kennington Park Road, London SE11 4DJ.