Imogen Stubbs Will Lead A THING OF BEAUTY World Premiere at Tabard Theatre

Imogen Stubbs will star as Leni Riefenstahl in A Thing of Beauty, a new fictional play by Wendy Oberman and Jonathan Lewis, about the legendary film icon whose work inspired George Lucas and Steven Spielberg - but who was forever blighted by her association with the Nazis. The play will premiere at the Tabard Theatre in West London for a limited six-performance preview run from Wednesday 25 February to Sunday 1 March 2026.

“The Camera is a great tool. It can create beauty where there is none.” Leni Riefenstahl.

In October 1972, Leni Riefenstahl agrees to an in-depth interview with Harry Adams, a BBC documentary superstar nursing his own demons. Each of them fuelled by their own ambition, fear, lies and ego, are shocked by the thunderbolt of mutual desire.

A Thing of Beauty asks can we… should we… ever detach art from the artist. And in this time of false truth, of cancelling, of revisionism, has it ever been more important to examine art as propaganda?

The cast of A Thing of Beauty is Tony Bell, Tony Boncza, Harry Bradley, Thomas Craig, Sophie McMahon, Harry Rundle and Imogen Stubbs. The Creative Team is Director Jonathan Lewis, Designer Juliette Demoulin, Lighting Designer Mark Dymock and Sound Designer Simon Slater. It is produced by Denise Silvey for Cahoots Theatre Company.

A Thing of Beauty plays the Tabard Theatre from 25 February - 1 March.