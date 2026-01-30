Video: Watch the Trailer For HORRIBLE HISTORIES – THE CONCERT

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch the trailer for Horrible Histories – The Concert: Live (and Dead). The new production marked a return to the venue where the first Horrible Histories stage show premiered 20 years ago.

For the first time, songs and performers from the BAFTA Award–winning Horrible Histories television series appearred together live on stage in a concert format. The production was presented by Birmingham Stage Company in association with Lion Television.

The concert features music from the television series performed by a live band led by composer Richie Webb, who serves as Musical Director. Webb wrote the songs for Horrible Histories, including “The Monarchs’ Song,” and joins the cast on stage for the production.

Performers from the television series include Richard David-Caine, Harrie Hayes, Inel Tomlinson, Ethan Lawrence, and Verona Rose. They are joined by long-time stage performers Alison Fitzjohn and Neal Foster, who has served as the creative lead for Horrible Histories stage productions since 2005.

Written by Ben Ward and Claire Wetton, the concert imagines William Shakespeare attempting to create the greatest show on earth while contending with historical figures including Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria, Boudica, Cleopatra, and Death himself. Guest appearances include characters such as Charles II, Dick Turpin, and a group of Vikings.

The creative team includes director Neal Foster, designer Jackie Trousdale, lighting designer Jason Taylor, sound designer Nick Sagar, and choreographer Lucie Pankhurst. Executive producers are Richard Bradley and Simon Welton.

Horrible Histories – The Concert is recommended for audiences ages five and up. Booking information is available through Darlington Hippodrome’s box office and website.