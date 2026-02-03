MUSIK Starring Frances Barber Comes To UK Cinemas This April

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MUSIK, the acclaimed one-woman show starring Frances Barber, will be released in cinemas across the UK on April 9 and April 12. Written by Jonathan Harvey with songs by Pet Shop Boys, the filmed production brings the stage event to the big screen for the first time.

The cinema release features a live recording from the show’s 2025 run at Wilton's Music Hall, along with additional material filmed specifically for cinema audiences. The presentation offers a full-length capture of the solo performance with immersive sound and close-up cinematography designed to translate the theatrical experience to film.

At the center of Musik is Barber’s performance as Billie Trix, a character first introduced in the 2001 West End musical Closer to Heaven. In this standalone work, Billie Trix reflects on a life lived across decades of cultural upheaval, moving through post-war Europe, the New York art scene, and shifting musical eras. The piece blends monologue, cabaret, and satire, drawing on memory, identity, and self-mythology.

The show combines Harvey’s monologue with original songs by Pet Shop Boys, resulting in a work that moves between humor and introspection while examining fame, failure, and creative independence. Since its premiere at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019, Musik has received sustained critical attention and sold-out performances, earning a reputation as a cult stage work.

Commenting on the cinema release, Barber said that the big-screen presentation brings audiences closer to the live performance and offers a new way to experience the character of Billie Trix beyond the theatre.