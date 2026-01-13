Video: MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER'S DRIFT UK Tour Trailer

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new trailer has been released for Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift. The production, which received its world premiere in October 2025, begins its 2026 tour next week, with dates until 13 June 2026. Check out the trailer here!

Based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger’s Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International, it stars Daniel Casey as Inspector Tom Barnaby and James Bradwell as Sergeant Gavin Troy.

The residents of Midsomer are played by a multi-roling ensemble of actors: Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhîan Crowley-McLean.

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift is adapted and directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström, music by Max Pappenheim and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift is produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd.

The trailer for the UK & Ireland tour was filmed and created by Mann Bros.