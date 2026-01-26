New Musical THE PIANIST Will Open at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wolk Transfer Company has announced the world premiere of the new musical adaptation THE PIANIST, which will play a strictly limited engagement at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, from 8 to 12 September 2026.

The brilliant melodies of The Pianist himself, Wladyslaw Szpilman, underscore and uplift this world-premiere musical adaptation of his acclaimed memoir. Boldly adapted for the stage and directed by Thom Southerland, with music arranged by Simon Lee (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s longtime music director), the production brings Szpilman’s extraordinary story vividly to life through music.

Performed by an ensemble of 11 actor-musicians portraying more than 50 characters and playing a rich, symphonic array of instruments, Szpilman’s music is heard on stage for the first time outside of Poland. The production transports audiences from the vibrant streets of pre-war Warsaw to the harrowing trials of the war, unfolding a powerful theatrical journey of courage, family, survival, and the enduring strength of music.

THE PIANIST was initially staged in April 2025 as a workshop at Mayflower MAST Studios, and will be fully-staged at Mayflower MAST Studios in September 2026, in preparation for a London run at a prestigious off-West End venue in the Winter of 2026.