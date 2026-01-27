James Acaster's CINEMAGOERS WELCOME Comes to Over 400 UK Cinemas in March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences are invited to experience one of the most daring live comedy events of recent years from the comfort of their local cinema, as James Acaster brings his acclaimed stand-up experiment to the big screen with JAMES ACASTER: CINEMAGOERS WELCOME, exclusively in cinemas from Friday 6th March.

Filmed in Truro, Dublin and Northampton, this two-hour feature captures Acaster as he explores his famously complicated love/hate relationship with stand-up comedy, embracing unpredictability and inviting disruption from the audience. Each city brings its own personality and pressure, resulting in three performances shaped as much by the crowd as the comedian on stage.

The film was recorded during Acaster's acclaimed JAMES ACASTER: HECKLERS WELCOME tour — a bold live experiment in which heckling was not merely tolerated but actively encouraged. Across three very different audiences, the show mutates in real time, producing moments that are chaotic, confrontational and frequently exhilarating, as Acaster deliberately tests the limits of control and authorship in stand-up.

On the exclusive cinema event, James says, “Finally! I can attend a cinema screening of one of my own shows and heckle myself. See you there!”

A defining figure in modern comedy, Acaster is known for his surreal storytelling, meticulous construction and relentless subversion of comedy conventions. From his landmark Netflix specials Repertoire and Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 to his bestselling book Classic Scrapes and unforgettable television appearances on Taskmaster, Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, he has built a reputation as a comedian who constantly challenges both himself and the form.

Beyond the stage and screen, Acaster is also a major force in podcasting. He is the co-host of the hugely popular food podcast Off Menu, consistently one of the UK's most-listened-to podcasts, where his wit, curiosity and offbeat perspective have helped build a devoted global audience.