The little-known story of a pioneering black fighter pilot who later worked with iconic French dancer Josephine Baker and American jazz legend Duke Ellington has inspired a new show by imitating the dog premiering in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse on 14-15 February.

Eugene Bullard’s extraordinary life story, All Blood Runs Red, which traces many of the 20th century’s most important moments, is a new production by the creators of critically acclaimed and UK Theatre Award winning productions, including Night of the Living Dead: Remix, Dracula: The Untold Story and Frankenstein, which all enjoyed successful runs at Leeds Playhouse.

Named after the inscription on Bullard’s World War One fighter plane, All Blood Runs Red weaves together his experiences and story with that of actor Morgan Bailey, who has co-written the production with imitating the dog’s co-director and artistic director Andrew Quick.

“We’ve been fascinated by Eugene Bullard for some years now,” said Andrew. “In some ways, he’s a bit like an action hero – war hero, spy, jazz drummer, boxer – but there’s so much more to his life. We mix modern day themes and experiences to create dynamic links between the past and the present to ensure that his story and his pursuit for acceptance and justice remain alive.”

“The process of adapting Eugene Bullard’s story and mine for the stage, has been one of connecting our experiences shared in our home countries in relation to our experiences in France,” said Morgan. “While learning about him and his accolades, it became apparent to me that this was not the usual narrative because figures like him throughout history aren't granted the same stage as their peers, due to whatever prejudice.”

In response to All Blood Runs Red, Leeds Playhouse is also hosting The Mix Tape Project (18-19 Feb), an exciting spoken word and hip hop engagement workshop with young people (14-21) run by Leeds-based spoken word artist, rapper and musician Testament and video artist Laura Spark. Selected creative responses to the production created in the workshops will be uploaded to a public playlist, cumulatively creating an online mix tape from young people across the country.

All Blood Runs Red, which features imitating the dog’s inspirational stagecraft, digital wizardry and songs, begins with what seems like a straightforward tale of survival, resistance and fighting for acceptance but as the story unfolds, the audience learns about an actor’s experience of being an outsider as he talks about playing a black GI in a recently made French movie.

Decades before, Bullard had made France his home, seeking acceptance after fleeing segregation in America. A descendant of slaves, he became one of the first African American fighter pilots, serving with the French Flying Corps. He also served, and was wounded, in World War Two, during which he also spied against Hitler’s regime.

These wartime experiences might be enough for one lifetime, but Bullard also was a circus entertainer, boxer, nightclub owner, jazz drummer and civil rights activist who knew Hemingway and Picasso.

