28 DAYS LATER LIVE IN CONCERT: ORCHESTRATED RAGE Comes to the Eventim Apollo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time ever, for one-night only, witness Danny Boyle’s award-winning, post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later and John Murphy's genre-bending score, performed by live orchestra and rock band with guest vocalists.

On Saturday 10 January 2026, the cult classic film infects the bounds of the Eventim Apollo in a hair-raising evening of symphonic Rage.

An unknown virus has torn through Britain, reducing the place we call home to nothing but desolate wasteland. It doesn’t just kill its victims, it takes complete control, filling them with murderous Rage.

This is not just a screening. This is the answer to infection. Can you survive the night?

28 DAYS LATER LIVE IN CONCERT is produced by Lambert Jackson.