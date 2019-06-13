Weeping Spoon Return To Toronto Fringe With THE BALLAD OF FRANK ALLEN

After it's making its world debut at Fringe World 2016 and two years successfully touring Australia and Canada, the award-winning show finally makes it's Toronto debut as part of Fringe! A Sci-Fi Buddy-Comedy about a man who lives in another man's beard from the bizarre mind of Festival-favourite Shane Adamczak (Trampoline, Zack Adams, Canadian Just For Laughs Award Winner and producer of other Fringe hits This Is Not A Love Song and Vicious Circles).

When a scientific accident causes a mild-mannered janitor to shrink and get stuck in another man's beard, their unlikely friendship might be exactly what the two directionless men need to set them on the path toward being better men that proves that even the smallest people can do big things.

Featuring one of Australia's most established Indy Theatre performers; Shane Adamczak and new Canadian cast- member Al Lafrance (The Quitter, JFL Award-Winner) the show combines physical theatre, storytelling, musical comedy and indie-rock. The Ballad Of Frank Allen promises to be a festival experience like no other and one of the most weird and original shows you'll catch at this year's Toronto Fringe!

TORONTO FRINGE 2019 Venue: St Vladimir Theatre Wed 3rd Jul 8:15 pm Fri 5th Jul 10:15 pm* Mon 8th Jul 6:30 pm Tue 9th Jul 5:00 pm, Thu 11th Jul 2:15 pm Fri 12th Jul 9:45 pm Sat 13th Jul 8:15 pm weepingspoon.com





