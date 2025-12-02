Ravi Jain Wins The 2025 Siminovitch Prize / Ravi Jain Remporte Le Prix Siminovitch 2025

Jain receives a $100,000 prize and has chosen Miriam Fernandes as the Siminovitch Prize Protégé, who receives $25,000.
Acclaimed Toronto-based theatre creator Ravi Jain, known for his boundary-breaking, globally recognized body of work, has been named the 2025 Siminovitch Prize Laureate, Canada’s top theatre honour. The announcement was made following the premiere of four short documentaries profiling the 2025 finalists. In recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to Canadian theatre, Jain receives a $100,000 prize and has chosen Miriam Fernandes as the Siminovitch Prize Protégé, who receives $25,000.
“Ravi Jain is a creator of remarkable range and audacity, whose career has consistently redefined what Canadian theatre can be. His works span the intimate and the epic, yet each bears the imprint of a restless curiosity and a refusal to repeat established formulas. The jury recognized Jain not only as an artist of brilliance but also as a builder reshaping the ecosystem around him. His works are notable for their inclusivity, their appetite for risk, and their ability to surprise.” - Guillermo Verdecchia, 2025 Siminovitch Prize Jury Chair.
The Siminovitch Prize, now in its 25th year, is a celebration of Canadian theatre and an investment in the future of the art form. Awarded annually to exceptional theatre creators, it is part of a portfolio of programs that uplifts artists through national recognition, mentorship, skill development and financial support. This year’s shortlist, presented by Power Corporation of Canada, also includes Anne-Marie Olivier (Québec, QC), Estelle Shook (Armstrong, BC), and Adrienne Wong (Victoria/Calgary, BC/AB) — each of whom will receive $10,000.
Ravi Jain, the founder of Why Not Theatre, collides movement, narrative, realism, devised practice, and social engagement while centring equity, access, and radical inclusion to create groundbreaking theatre. From the acclaimed Prince Hamlet, a bilingual ASL/English reimagining of Shakespeare, to his epic staging of Mahabharata, Jain blends theatrical daring with social consciousness. A visionary artistic director, versatile director, astute producer, and playful actor, Ravi Jain has spent his career reimagining theatre and enriching the lives of both audiences and artists.
With Why Not Theatre, Jain has created over forty collaborations and performed across five continents. His productions have toured for years after their premieres, and have been presented at major festivals in Canada and abroad. His recent adaptation of Mahabharata premiered at the Shaw Festival, had sold-out runs at London’s Barbican and Lincoln Center in New York, and was presented by the National Arts Centre and Canadian Stage at the Bluma Appel Theatre.
“At the heart of what I do is create processes and work that inspire alternative visions of existence. Art is a tool for social change, both the process and the art are revolutions of imagination - and ways to inspire us all to be better listeners, feelers and people.” - Ravi Jain, 2025 Siminovitch Prize Laureate
Presented by the Sabourin Family Foundation, the Siminovitch Protégé Prize underscores the importance of mentorship in sustaining Canadian theatre’s creative ecosystem.
Ravi Jain has selected Miriam Fernandes as the 2025 Siminovitch Prize Protégé. Fernandes is the Co-Artistic Director of Why Not Theatre, having worked primarily as a creator and performer for over a decade, she is now turning her focus toward directing. Recent creation credits include Mahabharata and What You Won’t Do for Love. Directing credits include Sangen fra Verdens Ende, The Courage to Right a Woman’s Wrongs, Metamorphoses, Hayavadana, and Nesen.
The Siminovitch Prize represents the highest level of peer recognition in the profession. This year’s shortlist shows that theatre takes many forms, all of which speak powerfully to our time.
The 2025 Siminovitch Prize Finalists have selected the following emerging artists to receive national profile, mentorship and funding.
Committed to artistic growth and mentorship, the Siminovitch Theatre Foundation will also provide each mentor/mentee pair with $2,000 to support their collaboration over the next year.
