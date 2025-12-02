Ravi Jain Wins The 2025 Siminovitch Prize / Ravi Jain Remporte Le Prix Siminovitch 2025

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed Toronto-based theatre creator Ravi Jain, known for his boundary-breaking, globally recognized body of work, has been named the 2025 Siminovitch Prize Laureate, Canada’s top theatre honour. The announcement was made following the premiere of four short documentaries profiling the 2025 finalists. In recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to Canadian theatre, Jain receives a $100,000 prize and has chosen Miriam Fernandes as the Siminovitch Prize Protégé, who receives $25,000.

“Ravi Jain is a creator of remarkable range and audacity, whose career has consistently redefined what Canadian theatre can be. His works span the intimate and the epic, yet each bears the imprint of a restless curiosity and a refusal to repeat established formulas. The jury recognized Jain not only as an artist of brilliance but also as a builder reshaping the ecosystem around him. His works are notable for their inclusivity, their appetite for risk, and their ability to surprise.” - Guillermo Verdecchia, 2025 Siminovitch Prize Jury Chair.

The Siminovitch Prize, now in its 25th year, is a celebration of Canadian theatre and an investment in the future of the art form. Awarded annually to exceptional theatre creators, it is part of a portfolio of programs that uplifts artists through national recognition, mentorship, skill development and financial support. This year’s shortlist, presented by Power Corporation of Canada, also includes Anne-Marie Olivier (Québec, QC), Estelle Shook (Armstrong, BC), and Adrienne Wong (Victoria/Calgary, BC/AB) — each of whom will receive $10,000.

A Trailblazer in Contemporary Theatre

Ravi Jain, the founder of Why Not Theatre, collides movement, narrative, realism, devised practice, and social engagement while centring equity, access, and radical inclusion to create groundbreaking theatre. From the acclaimed Prince Hamlet, a bilingual ASL/English reimagining of Shakespeare, to his epic staging of Mahabharata, Jain blends theatrical daring with social consciousness. A visionary artistic director, versatile director, astute producer, and playful actor, Ravi Jain has spent his career reimagining theatre and enriching the lives of both audiences and artists.

With Why Not Theatre, Jain has created over forty collaborations and performed across five continents. His productions have toured for years after their premieres, and have been presented at major festivals in Canada and abroad. His recent adaptation of Mahabharata premiered at the Shaw Festival, had sold-out runs at London’s Barbican and Lincoln Center in New York, and was presented by the National Arts Centre and Canadian Stage at the Bluma Appel Theatre.

“At the heart of what I do is create processes and work that inspire alternative visions of existence. Art is a tool for social change, both the process and the art are revolutions of imagination - and ways to inspire us all to be better listeners, feelers and people.” - Ravi Jain, 2025 Siminovitch Prize Laureate

Siminovitch Protégé Prize

Presented by the Sabourin Family Foundation, the Siminovitch Protégé Prize underscores the importance of mentorship in sustaining Canadian theatre’s creative ecosystem.

Ravi Jain has selected Miriam Fernandes as the 2025 Siminovitch Prize Protégé. Fernandes is the Co-Artistic Director of Why Not Theatre, having worked primarily as a creator and performer for over a decade, she is now turning her focus toward directing. Recent creation credits include Mahabharata and What You Won’t Do for Love. Directing credits include Sangen fra Verdens Ende, The Courage to Right a Woman’s Wrongs, Metamorphoses, Hayavadana, and Nesen.

Siminovitch Prize Finalists and Emerging Artists

The Siminovitch Prize represents the highest level of peer recognition in the profession. This year’s shortlist shows that theatre takes many forms, all of which speak powerfully to our time.

Anne-Marie Olivier (Québec, QC) — Playwright, actor, and director whose works merge documentary and fiction to illuminate the human condition with poetic force.

Estelle Shook (Armstrong, BC) — Artistic Director of Caravan Farm Theatre, known for epic, land-based, site-specific theatre that intertwines story, ecology, and community.

Adrienne Wong (Victoria/Calgary, BC/AB) — A trailblazer in participatory and digital performance, transforming how audiences experience live and online space.

The 2025 Siminovitch Prize Finalists have selected the following emerging artists to receive national profile, mentorship and funding.

Howard Dai (Vancouver, BC) — Taiwanese actor, writer, director, and theatre maker whose multidisciplinary work explores nostalgia, diasporic identity, and playful audience engagement. Chosen by Adrienne Wong.

Kathleen McLean (Saskatoon, SK) — 2Spirit, Métis-Settler actor, playwright, and arts leader whose work centers Indigenous and queer storytelling across stage and community programs. Chosen by Estelle Shook.

Mary-Lee Picknell (Quebec City, QC) — Playwright and actor deeply embedded in Quebec City’s theatre scene, whose incisive, tender, and witty works explore identity, mental health, and the human condition. Chosen by Anne-Marie Olivier.

A Record $170,000 Awarded This Year

$100,000 to the Laureate (Ravi Jain)



$25,000 to the Protégé (Miriam Fernandes)



$10,000 to each of the three finalists (Anne-Marie Olivier, Estelle Shook, Adrienne Wong)



$5,000 to each of the three emerging artists selected by the finalists (Howard Dai, Kathleen McLean, Mary-Lee Picknell)

Committed to artistic growth and mentorship, the Siminovitch Theatre Foundation will also provide each mentor/mentee pair with $2,000 to support their collaboration over the next year.