RIGOLETTO Returns to the Canadian Opera Company in Winter 2026

The Canadian Opera Company will present RIGOLETTO for seven performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on January 24, 28, and February 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2026.

The production will be conducted by COC Music Director Johannes Debus, with the COC Orchestra and COC Chorus performing under the leadership of Chorus Master Sandra Horst. Verdi’s opera will be performed in Italian with English and French surtitles.

Baritone Quinn Kelsey will sing the title role. Tenor Ben Bliss will appear as the Duke of Mantua, and soprano Andrea Carroll will perform the role of Gilda. Mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams will take on the role of Maddalena, and bass Peixin Chen will make his COC debut as Sparafucile. Ensemble Studio artists Duncan Stenhouse and Emily Rocha will perform as Count and Countess Ceprano.

The production will be staged by director Christopher Alden, with set and costume design by Michael Levine and associate design by Charlotte Dean. The staging will evoke a Victorian-era men’s club, with detailed period costumes and an environment intended to highlight themes of power and influence. Lighting design, based on Duane Schuler’s original work and revived by Mikael Kangas, will incorporate shadow, backlighting, and chiaroscuro to frame the story’s darker atmosphere.

Ticket Information

RIGOLETTO will be presented at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. Regularly priced tickets for Rigoletto start at $45 for adults, with $28 and $35 tickets available for guests between the ages of 16 and 29 through the COC’s Opera Under 30 program. Tickets can be purchased online at coc.ca or by calling the Four Seasons Centre Box Office at 416-363-8231.