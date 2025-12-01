S’Aida To Play Massey Hall In June 2026

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present the return of acclaimed Americana roots soul singer-songwriter Shakura S’Aida to TD Music Hall on Friday, June 19, 2026, featuring special guest, Celeigh Cardinal. S’Aida announced the show during her performance at last Friday’s Women’s Blues Revue at Roy Thomson Hall.

The follow-up to her JUNO-nominated and multi–award-winning Hold On to Love album, Shakura S’Aida’s newest single, “Keep It Movin’,” finds her tapping into classic soul and R&B with unmistakable honesty. Produced by Bes Kept, “Keep It Movin’” hits with vibrant roots-soul energy and old-school R&B swagger.

S’Aida has contributed to Toronto’s music community for over 40 years as a singer/songwriter, bandleader, front-woman, playwright and producer. Through her initiative Shakura S’Aida Presents, she has created opportunities for both audiences and music creators to deepen their connections to music and community.

S’Aida also is a regular contributor to the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Education and Community Engagement programs, leading innovative workshops on protest songs and authentic stagecraft for secondary school students in Call & Response; and helping students write and record their own songs through Collaborations.

Shakura will be joined by Celeigh Cardinal as a special guest for this performance. Celeigh’s powerful voice and storytelling have earned her widespread acclaim. Her JUNO nominated third studio album, Boundless Possibilities, is a deeply personal journey through grief, independence, and spirituality.

The Cree Métis artist from Edmonton, Alberta, has earned the Western Canadian Music Award for Songwriter of the Year, the 2025 Canadian Folk Music Award for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year. In 2025, Cardinal was also named one of the three artists in the first-ever official Allied Music Centre Artist in Residence, featuring Sebastian Gaskin, and Julian Taylor. This year-long residency takes place throughout Allied Music Centre – Canada’s newest cultural ecosystem and home of Massey Hall.

In 2024, she graced the TD Music Hall stage twice—once as part of FabCollab Presents: Indigenous Grooves and again during the International Indigenous Music Summit—and recently became the first artist to perform a public concert in the new Allied Music Centre Theatre.

Tickets to Shaura S’Aida’s TD Music Hall show go on sale this Thursday, December 4 at 10am ET via www.tdmusichall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.