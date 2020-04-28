VIDEO: Fans Sing 'Hakuna Matata' in Celebration of THE LION KING Toronto's 20th Anniversary

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Fans have come together virtually, lending their voices to a fan-favorite tune "Hakuna Matata" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Lion King Toronto's opening night.

Check out the video below!

The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit the stage. Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is THE LION KING. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music.





