Kaïa Kater To Perform At Massey Hall’s Allied Music Centre Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present Montreal singer-songwriter Kaïa Kater at the Allied Music Centre Theatre. Kater, whose work spans folk, jazz-inflected vocals, and contemporary songwriting, has earned recognition from NPR’s Tiny Desk, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, and No Depression.

Drawing from roots in Quebec, the Caribbean, and Appalachia, Kater’s songwriting reflects her diverse background and studies in traditional music. Her recent album Strange Medicine—a JUNO winner—explores themes of personal reinvention and historical reflection, produced in collaboration with Joe Grass and featuring guest artists including Taj Mahal, Allison Russell, and Aoife O’Donovan.

The album has supported touring throughout North America, the UK, and Europe, with appearances at major folk and roots festivals.

TICKETS

Tickets for Kaïa Kater’s performance will go on sale through alliedmusiccentre.com/tickets and by phone at 416-872-4255.