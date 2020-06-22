TO Live presents The Arts Squad, TO Live's first independently produced and distributed digital content series for children (aged 5 - 8) conceived to provide kids with a fun way to explore the performing arts.

The Arts Squad offers children captivating ways to create, perform, and discover their creative talents. With engaging activities for children to dive right into, The Arts Squad, while educational, is first and foremost fun!

With caregivers looking for quality kids programming that can help replace some of the activities cancelled due to the impact of Covid-19, The Arts Squad gives kids a chance to learn and create while staying safe at home.

Each episode of The Arts Squad will focus on a different artistic discipline: music, theatre, storytelling, dance, and comic arts; with each discipline taught by a different artist. The participating artists are actor and director Herbie Barnes (theatre); choreographer and dancer Edz Gyamfi (dance); comic book illustrator Kean Soo (comics); writer/storyteller Nathalie Vachon (storytelling); and actor, singer, and conductor Tahirih Vejdani (music).

Every Monday new episodes of The Arts Squad will be available, allowing you to decide if your child watches a new episode everyday or binges all the episodes at once.

Officially launched June 22, the shows will be archived online so your child will never miss an episode and you'll also be able to go back and watch your favourite episodes again and again.

Watch The Arts Squad trailer - https://www.tolive.com/theartssquad

"Offering young people quality arts experiences is hugely important, and TO Live has future plans to develop entertaining and inspiring programming to answer that need." said Josephine Ridge, TO Live's Vice President, Programming. "In the meantime, while so many kids are confined to home, away from their friends, we hope that The Arts Squad is a bright spot in their day, filling it with some joyful connection through creativity."

In addition to The Arts Squad, Living Rooms-TO Live's online artist showcase-provides a platform for local artists to entertain audiences from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Launched March 20, Living Rooms provides entertainment and a digital refuge during these challenging times and, to date, over 80 artist videos have been posted, and by series end, videos by 100 artists will be on view.

