THE SURPRISE SHOW Hosted By Nicholas Wallace Hits The Staircase

What is scarier than performing new material? Well - Ebola; deep dark water; lots of things, actually. Regardless, trying out new material is still scary. Illusionist Nicholas Wallace, known for enjoying a scare, will launch a weekly show where he and special guests will do that scary thing: tackle new material in front of an audience.

"Work can't be created in a vacuum," says Wallace. "Shows require a give and take between artists and audiences; having a low-risk show for both is an exciting way to try it out."

Happening over four Wednesday evenings at the Staircase in the Bright Room, The Surprise Show, will feature a variety of Hamilton-based artists. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at the door.

Nick has appeared on season 14 of America's Got Talent, as well as Penn and Teller: Fool Us, and FOXtv's Houdini & Doyle's World of Wonders. He has been named the Canadian Champion of Magic by the Canadian Association of Magicians and is the 2018 recipient of the Allan Slaight Award for Canadian Rising Star.

Nick Wallace can best be described as a minimalist performer who forgoes fancy props and special effects and prefers to conjure with an audience's imagination, by presenting magic and mind-reading in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. He specializes in providing elegant, compelling, award-winning entertainment for corporate events, private parties and theatre presentations.

Staircase Café and Theatre

27 Dundurn St North

September 4, 11, 18, 25 at 8:00 PM

For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/371144273578779/?event_time_id=371144283578778





