She's So Vyle Presents BROKEN HEARTED GIRL - A Visual Album by Selena Vyle

What happens when you break the heart of a bearded drag queen? She writes an album about you! Broken Hearted Girl is a musical journey spanning three relationships, each contributing to the fluctuating state of our queen's mental health. With a team of drag queens behind the scenes, Selena Vyle sings 9 original songs (music by Kitty Creature), each accompanied by its own music video (shot by Gei Ping Hohl), detailing the great loves of her life that triggered her depression and break from self.

Developed in isolation, with everyone working from home, the album was completely written, recorded, shot and produced over the month of June. Selena Vyle wrote and recorded her lyrics in her closet in Parkdale, Kitty Creature's tracks were composed and produced from her parents' home in Northern Ontario, Maya Killtron wrote and recorded additional violin music from her home, while Gei Ping Hohl edited the videos from on her own time after filming with Vyle from a safe distance. Spencer Wilson (otherwise known as drag queen Sapphire) created additional visuals from home, and also served as Vyle's makeup artist and stylist after COVID testing was completed.

Selena Vyle is the alter ego of Fringe favourite Nicky Nasrallah (Tiki Bikini Beach Paradise Party A Go-Go!, 2011, Everything Is Fine, 2014, Everyone Loves Sealand, 2015, and Nicky's Solo Improvised Musical which toured Halifax Fringe, Orlando Fringe and NY Frigid Festivals). Broken Hearted Girl began as Vyle's improvised cabaret, which she debuted at Club 120 and headlined the We're Funny That Way Festival, 2019. Getting drawn for this year's Fringe propelled her to write this visual album, to close this chapter of her life in the style of her idol Beyoncé (Nasrallah is also the man behind Toronto's Beyoncé dance class sensation Beyography).

Starring, Written & Directed by:

Selena Vyle

Original Music by: Kitty Creature

Cinematography and Editing by: Gei Ping Hohl

Additional Music by:

Maya Killtron

Makeup and Stylist by:

Spencer Wilson

Performances: (40 mins.)

July 21st-31st, 2021

On Demand Online at

http://fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/broken-hearted-girl

Heal your own broken heart with this stunning visual album of original material that's sure to be the next Jagged Little Pill, 21, or Sour.