Shaw Festival Announces 2023 Season Featuring the World Premiere of PRINCE CASPIAN, Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT & More

The Shaw Festival has announced its 61st season.



"As we continue to build on last season's momentum, we step into 2023 with hope and pluck. A mix of classics, real hidden gems, new works and a variety of voices will be seen, heard and experienced in both our indoor and outdoor spaces next season," professed Artistic Director Tim Carroll. "Including the newest addition, The Shaw's own Spiegeltent - a large historic tent, we have brought over from Europe that was constructed at the turn of the century from exotic wood and canvas and decorated with mirrors and stained glass - a cabaret-style venue and an attraction in its own right. After these past two years, it's time to further bolster our connection to one another. A heck of a theatrical ride is about to get underway. Come join us."



The 2023 Shaw Festival playbill:



FESTIVAL THEATRE



MAHABHARATA



Written and adapted by Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernandes,

using poetry from Carole Satyamurti's "Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling"

Original concept developed with Jenny Koons

A Why Not Theatre Production

In association with Barbican Centre

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival



Directed by Ravi Jain



Previews February 28 · Available for review beginning March 9 · Closes March 26



Presented in partnership with Toronto's innovative Why Not Theatre, Mahabharata is a contemporary take on a Sanskrit epic that is more than four thousand years old and foundational to Indian culture. This gripping story of a family feud is an exploration of profound philosophical and spiritual ideas. Why Not Theatre's large-scale retelling stars a cast entirely of performers from the South Asian diaspora and presents a complex hybrid of cultures balancing East and West, traditional and contemporary. Mahabharata is a visually stunning spectacle presented in two full-length parts that takes audiences on a journey through the past in order to write a thrilling new future.



Mahabharata is one of the 200 exceptional projects funded through the Canada Council for the Arts' New Chapter initiative. With this $35M initiative, the Council supports the creation and sharing of the arts in communities across Canada. Mahabharata was developed with additional support from the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund. Why Not Theatre acknowledges the support of their Access Partner, Lindy Green Family Foundation, and the Wuchien Michael Than Foundation. This event has also been financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, a program of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.



GYPSY

A Musical Fable, Book by ARTHUR LAURENTS

Music by JULE STYNE, Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Suggested by the memoirs of GYPSY ROSE LEE

Original Production by DAVID MERRICK and LELAND HAYWARD

Entire production originally directed and choreographed by JEROME ROBBINS



Directed by Jay Turvey



Previews May 10 · Available for review beginning May 25 · Closes October 8



Inspired by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the world's most famous strip-tease artist, and her relationship with Momma Rose - the ultimate stage mother. Stephen Sondheim's timeless musical fable, featuring the legendary songs "Let Me Entertain You" and "Everything's Coming up Roses", explores the human cost of sex, power and blind ambition.



Noël Coward's

BLITHE SPIRIT



Directed by Mike Payette



Previews June 14 · Available for review beginning July 6 · Closes October 8



Novelist Charles, hoping to gather material for his next book, asks medium and clairvoyant Madame Arcati to conduct a séance at his house. It works so well his volatile first wife Elvira returns from the other side, with predictably disastrous results for his current wife, Ruth. A twisted tug-of-love comedy between the living and afterlife by one of theatre's greatest wits.



THE AMEN CORNER

By James Baldwin



Directed by Kimberley Rampersad



Previews July 30 · Available for review beginning August 17 · Closes October 7



Set in a Harlem storefront church, a teenage musical prodigy must choose between his mother, the virtuous pastor and choir leader, and his terminally ill father with whom he shares a passion for jazz. Meanwhile his mother faces the harsh realization her community, built on Christian love and support, is capable of terrible bitterness and cruelty. Written by one of the 20th century's profound voices, this searing drama of love and hate questions the role of the church in the Black community. The Shaw Festival production of Amen Corner features a repertoire of rousing songs performed by a gospel choir.





ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE



PRINCE CASPIAN

Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins

Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis



Directed by Molly Atkinson



Previews March 30 · Available for review beginning May 13 · Closes October 8



One year after the events in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy hear the horn of Narnia summoning them back to the magical land. Joining forces with the Prince Caspian, the rightful heir to the Narnian throne, the Pevensie children set out to defeat an evil king and restore peace to the realm. Postponed by the pandemic, this gripping adaptation based on one of the best-loved C.S. Lewis books finally gets its world premiere.



ON THE RAZZLE

By Tom Stoppard

Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johan Nestroy



Directed by Craig Hall



Previews April 16 · Available for review beginning May 25 · Closes October 8



After their wealthy, but tight-fisted, provincial boss jaunts off to Vienna to woo his fiancé, two shop assistants decide to also go "on the razzle". Mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, double entendres and narrow escapes ensue - all the ingredients for a frothy farce that's been whipped up into a feast full of dazzling linguistic gymnastics and playful puns. Adapted from the 19th century farce by Johan Nestroy, On the Razzle is an effervescent joyride taken at breakneck speed.



VILLAGE WOOING

By Bernard Shaw



Directed by Selma Dimitrijevic



LUNCHTIME ONE-ACT

Previews June 8 · Available for review beginning June 24 · Closes October 7



Subtitled "A Comedietta for Two Voices", this enchanting two-hander takes place on a round-the-world cruise. Two unlikely travelling companions - anti-social writer ('A') and spunky young woman ('Z') - separated by class, affluence and mindset fall head over heels for one another. As unpredictable as love itself, the casting of A and Z will be left to chance at each performance and chosen by lottery.



THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT

By Edith Wharton

​

Directed by Peter Hinton-Davis



Previews July 16 · Available for review beginning August 17 · Closes October 15



Former nurse Kate Derwent has recently married up. Many are suspicious of her rise in society, while others want to use a secret from her past to destroy her. Pulled from obscurity, this recently rediscovered three-act mystery drama is the only known finished play by the author of The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth.





JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE



THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

By J.M. Synge



Directed by Jackie Maxwell



Previews May 25 · Available for review beginning June 23 · Closes October 7



The Shaw Festival's Artistic Director Emerita Jackie Maxwell returns to helm this legendary Irish comedy in the theatre named for her. In a small Irish town where the only entertainment is gossip, Christy Mahon's arrival has everyone talking. On the run after the murder of his father, he finds himself a local celebrity, not so much condemned as admired, and even desired. Everything is going Christy's way ... until his father turns up very much alive.



THE APPLE CART

By Bernard Shaw



Directed by Eda Holmes



Previews June 7 · Available for review beginning June 24 · Closes October 7



A power struggle between a fictional English King and his prime minister triggers a full-blown constitutional crisis. With a great deal to say about the true nature of governmental power, this brilliant satirical comedy is not only prophetic, but a political extravaganza, and one of Bernard Shaw's biggest hits.



THE CLEARING

By Helen Edmundson



Directed by Jessica Carmichael



Previews August 3 · Available for review beginning August 18 · Closes October 6



Englishman Robert and his Irish wife Madeleine are united by a passionate love; but when Oliver Cromwell's brutal ethnic cleansing campaign against the Irish Catholics reaches their doorstep, long-held loyalties and devotion face the ultimate test. As powerful forces close in - threatening their lives, livelihoods, and those dearest to them - they are forced to make the most difficult choice of all.





OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW



MOTHER, DAUGHTER

Written and directed by Selma Dimitrijevic



Spiegeltent

Previews June 1 · Available for review beginning June 23 · Closes September 2



Beautiful and powerful, this celebrated one-act play explores the nature of the changing relationships between children and their parents. The hit of the London Fringe Festival, it features a real-life mother and daughter plucked from the audience at every performance.



THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE

A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux

As improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble



Directed by Tim Carroll



Spiegeltent

Previews June 28 · Available for review beginning July 6 · Closes October 8



Two young people agree to have their nuptials arranged. Unbeknownst to each other, they both assume their servants' identities to check each other out. Mayhem and mistaken identities ensue, revealing how untamable love really is. Matching the spirit of this romantic comedy, a different cast will perform at each show (and the learning of any lines is enthusiastically discouraged). It's a theatrical free-for-all where literally anything can happen.



RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (ONE-ACT VERSION)

Music and Lyrics by RICHARD RODGERS and OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Musical Arrangements by Orchestration by

FRED WELLS, MICHAEL GIBSON and JONATHAN TUNICK

Conceived by WALTER BOBBIE



Directed by TBC



BMO Stage

Previews June 29 · Available for review beginning July 7 · Closes September 30



Showcasing the music of Richard Rodgers and the lyrics of Oscar Hammerstein II, this musical review features songs like "Maria", from The Sound of Music and "I'm Gonna Wash that Man Right Outa my Hair" from South Pacific.



A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Originally produced by Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City, in 1993.



A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

With original sound design by Ryan Cowl

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival



Previews July 20 · Available for review beginning July 22 · Closes August 13



Returning for its third season, this charming half-hour of pure storytelling features stories about the Maid of the Mist to Laura Secord to the founding of the Shaw Festival. Silent puppets, accompanied by sound effects and music, bring the rich history of the Niagara Region to life.





HOLIDAY SEASON



A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll



Directed by TBC



Royal George Theatre

Previews November 5 · Available for review beginning November 11 · Closes December 23



Ebenezer Scrooge returns! The Shaw's charming production of the beloved classic

A Christmas Carol will once again to warm the cockles of the most frigid of hearts and rekindle childhood holiday memories in all.



LERNER AND LOEWE'S

BRIGADOON

Book and Lyrics by ALAN JAY LERNER; Music by FREDERICK LOEWE

Original dances created by AGNES DE MILLE

Revised book by BRIAN HILL



Directed by Glynis Leyshon



Festival Theatre

Previews November 15 · Available for review beginning November 18 · Closes December 23



Two American tourists happen upon Brigadoon, a Scottish town that appears for one day every 100 years. When one of the visitors becomes infatuated with a young woman from the mythical town, he finds himself asking what he'd give up for love. This musical is packed with much-loved songs by Lerner and Loewe like "Almost Like Being in Love" and "I'll Go Home with Bonnie Jean", the musical team who created My Fair Lady.





