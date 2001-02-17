The Lightfoot Band Comes to Massey Hall Next Year

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present the The Lightfoot Band performing the songs of Gordon Lightfoot on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The Lightfoot Band are the seasoned musicians who collaborated with Gordon on his world-famous recordings and toured extensively with him here in North America and internationally for many decades - and performed over 170 times on Massey Hall’s Allan Slaight stage alongside him, more than any other artist in the Hall’s 131-year history.

The Lightfoot Band includes these legendary veterans:

Rick Haynes on Bass,

Barry Keane on Drums and Percussion

Mike Heffernan on Keyboards,

Carter Lancaster on Lead Guitars

And in 2024 introducing

Andy Mauck on Vocals and 6 & 12 String Rhythm Guitar

Together, they are now keeping Gordon’s music alive - Playing the hits, such as Sundown, If You Could Read My Mind, Carefree Highway, the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Beautiful, Rainy Day People, Early Morning Rain, to name a few - as well as some deeper cuts, not heard live for decades.

Band members will relate some history and “stories of the road” and will be available to meet the audience after shows in the lobby area.