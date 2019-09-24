Ross Petty Productions Presents LIL' RED ROBIN HOOD At The Winter Garden Theatre

Rich or poor, the whole family will be hood-winked by Ross Petty Productions' original musical, LIL' RED ROBIN HOOD this holiday season. After 23 years of holiday cheer in Toronto's historic Elgin Theatre, Ross Petty Productions' 2019/20 Family Musical is moving to the Winter Garden Theatre on the 6th Floor of the same venue. The Winter Garden has a uniquely magical forest setting that inspired the creation of our brand-new 24th production, LIL' RED ROBIN HOOD, onstage November 29, 2019 to January 4, 2020.



This original family musical stars Robert Markus as Lil' Red. Robert was the sensational star of Dear Evan Hansen, and showed an entirely wacky side of his talent in the celebrated Stratford production of The Rocky Horror Show. Returning for her 3rd Ross Petty Production, AJ Bridel, in the role of Maid Marion, previously played Sleeping Beauty and followed that with the role of Jane in A Christmas Carol, the Family Musical with a SCROOGE LOOSE! And of course, everyone's favourite farceur, Eddie Glen, now in his 17th Ross Petty production!



The adventure begins in 2019 Toronto where the hero, Lil' Red is magically transported to the 16th century and lands in Sherway Gardens Forest. Robin Hood, played by Lawrence Libor (Grease, Footloose, and American Idiot), Maid Marion, and Friar Tuck, played by Daniel Williston (Rose, Spoon River, and Kinky Boots), join Lil' Red in defeating the evil Sheriff of Naughtyham, played by Sara-Jeanne Hosie who was a hit as last year's Wicked Witch of the West. Also returning from last year's The Wizard of Oz is Michael De Rose, raucous and strangely alluring in the role of SugarBum.



Tracey Flye will once again bring her many talents to direct and choreograph the production and Matt Murray will create his 3rd hilarious script. Joseph Tritt is the music director and conductor of LIL' RED's rockin' live band.



With pop tunes, ad libs and raucous audience participation, this musical production is a uniquely Toronto family tradition, and not to be missed.



BMO returns as Presenting Sponsor along with Associate Sponsors The Toronto Star, Hilton Toronto and Mucho Burrito Restaurants.



LIL' RED ROBIN HOOD will play for 42 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre from November 29, 2019, to January 4, 2020.

Tickets can be purchased online at rosspetty.com, by phone at 416-872-1212 or in person at the Elgin Winter Garden Box Office, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto. For group discounts call THE Group Tix Company at 647.438.5559 or Toll Free at 1.866.447.7849





