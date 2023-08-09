Joe McLeod Comes to TD Music Hall in November

TD Music Hall welcomes songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Joe McLeod on November 17, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, August 11 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Joe McLeod brings his stories to life in vivid detail, using his evocative voice to explore everything from love and loss to the natural beauty of his native Canada. Since emerging with his beloved debut single ‘Walk Me Home’ in 2019, he has become a mainstay on the country’s indie folk scene, endearing himself to an ever-growing legion of fans with his passionate, high-energy performances. The Dancer And The Bear, released via his label We Are Busy Bodies, is McLeod’s latest effort to fully embrace vulnerability and accept a deeper level of honesty within himself.

Born in the small town of Keswick, Ontario, Joe spent his early days building an audience in Kingston Ontario, before settling in Toronto to pursue a music career. He quickly built up an impressive discography, proving himself a worthy torchbearer for Canada’s rich songwriting legacy. Within a few short years, he was opening for global acts while earning a reputation as a must-see performer.

In a harmonious tale titled The Dancer And The Bear, Joe McLeod bares his soul, embracing vulnerability and unearthing a profound honesty within himself. This, his second full-length album, unfolds like a duet of emotions, its first half dancing to upbeat pop rhythms while the latter sways to the introspective melodies of folk. Divided into two halves, The Dancer and The Bear embarks on a heartfelt journey, where Joe's breakup with a long-term partner ignites introspection on life's pursuits and the smallest details that weave the tapestry of happiness. Through melodies and lyrics, Joe paints a canvas of raw emotions, inviting listeners to join him in a cathartic dance with the bear of truth.

Joe’s first album Cloud Berries In Alaska is a moving meditation on hope, loss, and survival in the time of COVID. Written in the months following his father’s passing, it addresses the stark realities of our time while retaining the grace, humour, and optimism that have come to define Joe’s career. Cloud Berries In Alaska was a major artistic leap forward for a truly unique artist with a vital story to tell.

