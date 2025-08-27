FUNNY GIRL and more Set for Shaw Festival 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shaw Festival has unveiled its 64th season today, set to begin in April 2026. Continuing the Festival’s tradition of excellence and innovation, Artistic Director Tim Carroll introduced a vibrant lineup featuring a provocative Shavian drama, a haunting portrait of jealousy and genius, a mind-bending mystery, beloved musicals, ludicrous farces, family classics and the workshop presentation of a daring new play. The Shaw Festival’s 2026 season begins April 2 and runs until December 23.



Kicking off next season is Anthony Shaffer’s acclaimed thriller Sleuth, drawing audiences into a world of deception and mind games. Next, the legendary Broadway musical Funny Girl takes the stage, followed by the sidesplitting Whitehall farce One for the Pot – both at the Festival Theatre.



"With the closure of our beloved Royal George Theatre at the end of December, The Shaw will return to where it all began in 1962 – the Niagara District Court House – affectionately known as the Court House Theatre," stated Tim Jennings, The Shaw’s executive director. "Sleuth will be the first show in the newly reconstructed Court House Theatre, which, in addition to the delightful comedy Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, will also feature A New Work in Progress – A Special Workshop Presentation of a new play by contemporary American theatre’s critically acclaimed playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins."



FESTIVAL THEATRE



FUNNY GIRL

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill

Book by Isobel Lennart from an original story by Miss Lennart

Produced for the Broadway stage by Ray Stark

New York production supervised by Jerome Robbins

Original production directed by Garson Kanin



Directed by Eda Holmes



Previews: April 24 Available for review begins: May 21 Closes: October 3



This touching musical comedy explores Broadway star Fanny Brice’s unlikely rise to stardom and her turbulent love life with gambler and entrepreneur Nicky Arnstein. Featuring one of the most powerful musical scores of all time, Funny Girl showcases unforgettable songs like "Don't Rain on My Parade", "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People". A celebration of a woman who dared to defy norms and succeed on her own terms.



ONE FOR THE POT

By Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton



Directed by Chris Abraham



Previews: May 27 Available for review begins: July 9 Closes: October 11



Billy Hickory Wood is set to inherit a proper pot of cash. A wealthy businessman has decided to give £10,000 to the family of his former partner and young Billy is the sole living relation. Chaos ensues with the arrival of several previously unknown Hickory Woods relations looking to stake their claim. The team that brought 2024’s One Man, Two Guvnors to the Festival stage reunites to tackle this quintessential over-the-top British farce.



ONE FOR THE POT is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. concordtheatricals.com



AMADEUS

By Peter Shaffer



Directed by Tim Carroll



Previews: July 8 Available for review begins: August 8 Closes: October 4



Antonio Salieri is a pious, conscientious man – and the greatest composer in the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a young, foul-mouthed show-off eager to make a name for himself. Salieri can hear what no one else can: that this ridiculous oaf is perhaps the greatest musical genius ever to have lived. Consumed with jealousy and envy, he sets out to destroy Amadeus and exact vengeance on God. A dark and dramatic exploration of talent, obsession and legacy.





COURT HOUSE THEATRE



SLEUTH

By Anthony Shaffer



Directed by Peter Fernandes



Previews: April 2 Available for review begins: May 2 Closes: October 11



When celebrated mystery writer Andrew Wyke invites his wife's lover to his home in the English countryside, all is not as it seems. What unfolds is a fiendishly high stakes game of revenge and power. Widely regarded as one of the most ingenious and entertaining psychological thrillers in modern theatre, this production is guaranteed to be an edge-of-your-seat experience right to its heart-stopping conclusion.





Jeeves and Wooster in

PERFECT NONSENSE

A play from the works of P.G. Wodehouse

By Robert Goodale and David Goodale



Directed by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett



Previews: May 7 Available for review begins: May 21 Closes: October 11



Bertie Wooster is a young aristocrat who is forever getting himself into frightful scrapes. Thank goodness he has a butler – the legendarily unruffled Jeeves – to come to his rescue, usually without his even noticing. A celebration of theatrical virtuosity and pure silliness based on The Code of the Woosters, the 1938 novel by P.G. Wodehouse.





A NEW WORK IN PROGRESS

A Special Workshop Presentation of a new play

Created and Directed by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins





Presentations Start: August 1 Closes: September 5



Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright (Purpose), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will debut a world premiere workshop presentation at the Shaw Festival. Next season, Jacobs-Jenkins will be embedded at the Festival, creating a new play inspired by Eugene O’Neill’s The Emperor Jones, in collaboration with members of the Ensemble. The Shaw Festival has previously staged two of his acclaimed works: An Octoroon (2017) and Everybody (2022).





Jackie Maxwell STUDIO THEATRE



THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Based on the play Toad of Toad Hall by A.A. Milne

Adapted and Directed by Fiona Sauder



Previews: May 22 Available for review begins: June 21 Closes: September 27



Young, impressionable Mole heads to the riverbank and meets the resourceful Rat, the grumpy Badger and the irrepressible Mr. Toad. When Toad’s passion for fast cars gets him in trouble, the other three must save him. A tale about friendship, loyalty and the joy of getting into trouble based on the adored 1908 children’s novel.



HEARTBREAK HOUSE

By Bernard Shaw



Directed by Tim Carroll



Previews: June 20 Available for review begins: July 9 Closes: October 3



The shadows of war may be gathering, but for most of the weekend guests at Heartbreak House the big questions are about love and marriage. As couples waltz in a dance of ever-changing partners, only the enigmatic old sea dog Captain Shotover seems to see what is coming towards them. One of the greatest plays of all time, this brilliantly layered drama is Shaw at his most entertaining and enigmatic.



OHIO STATE MURDERS

By Adrienne Kennedy



Directed by Philip Akin



Previews: July 19 Available for review begins: August 7 Closes: October 3

Suzanne, an acclaimed Black author, returns to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to give a speech on the violent nature of her writing. Confronted with dark memories of her past, she unravels the painful truth of what happened in 1949 during her time as a student. Written by prolific playwright Adrienne Kennedy, this hauntingly powerful one-act play is a poignant exploration of race, identity and grief. Mature content.



HOLIDAY SEASON



Rodgers + Hammerstein’s

CINDERELLA

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II

Orchestrations by Danny Troob

Music Adaptation and Arrangements by David Chase



Directed and Choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad



Festival Theatre



Previews: November 8 Available for review begins: November 20 Closes: December 23



An enchanting and cheeky stage adaptation of the timeless fairy tale and holiday treat for the whole family. The story of a girl forced to live among the ashes, whose gentle spirit and unwavering kindness lead her, nonetheless, to a life of joy and happiness. Featuring some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner”, “Impossible”, “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Stepsisters’ Lament”.





