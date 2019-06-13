DEEP END Comes to The 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival

NEW STORY PRODUCTIONS presents DEEP END, presented at the 2019 Toronto FRINGE Festival.

Directed by Armon Ghaeinizadeh

Written by Armon Ghaeinizadeh & Wesley Babcock

Featuring Alyssa Pothier, Tatyana Mitchell, Terri Pimblett, Aris Tyros, Rami Khan, and Natalie Mogan.

Carina's turning 18 and is hosting the Birthday POOL Party of the year! Everyone's invited, even Lilly. When do adults intervene in harmless harassment? What happens when life throws you into the deep end? This site specific show that happens in and around a swimming pool asks when does "kids will be kids," go to far?

Please Note that as Deep End is a site specific production the Audience will be required to remove their shows and enter the pool deck where they will be seated on benches for the duration of the Performance.

Location: The Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre Aquatics Centre Pool.

Genre: Drama, Dark Comedy.

Tickets: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/deep-end

