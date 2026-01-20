Video: & JULIET Toronto Company Performs Raptors Game Halftime Show





The Vanessa Sears (Juliet) and the Toronto cast of & Juliet performed during halftime at the Raptors vs. 76ers game on January 12, 2026.

& Juliet stars Vanessa Sears as Juliet, David Silvestri as Lance, Julia McLellan as Anne, George Krissa as Shakespeare, Matt Raffy as May, Sarah Nairne, as Angélique, David Jeffery as Romeo and Brandon Antonio as François. The ensemble includes Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Emry Harland, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, McKenna Warwick and Tiera Lee Watts.

With a book by Toronto’s own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

The production’s full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements) and casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.