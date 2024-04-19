Choir! Choir! Choir! Announces Second Show Of UN-SILENT NIGHT Epic Holiday Sing-Along!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Massey Hall presents a second Choir! Choir! Choir! show taking place at 2pm on Saturday, December 21, 2024 with “Un-Silent Night” EPIC Holiday Sing-Along!

At their sold-out Massey Hall EPiC 80's SiNG-ALONG! last Friday, Choir! Choir! Choir!'s Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman surprised fans with this exciting new holiday concert announcement – and today have announced that they have added a second show earlier that same afternoon. This second show will be a family matinee afternoon holiday sing-a-long for everyone. Bring your oldest and youngest and prizes will be rewarded for the biggest age gap!

“Un-Silent Night is the warmest, fuzziest show we'll ever do!” says Nobu. “And it doesn't matter what - if any - holiday you celebrate. Just know you'll be all toasty from singing seasonal and all-weather bangers with maybe, just maybe, the weirdest Frosty The Snowman/Let It Snow medley you've ever attempted to sing!”

Tickets are on sale NOW via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group that have proclaimed Massey Hall as “their very favourite Toronto venue” and have always delighted audiences whenever they perform on the legendary stage.

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York 's Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They collaborated with Kermit The Frog at NYC 's Lincoln Center and created content for NBC 's Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton 's Brandon Victor Dixon. They 've performed at the MET with Shamir in New York for New York Pride and hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with two surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto. And more!

