Cast Revealed For SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERT in Toronto

The concert is  on January 1, 2024 at 2:30pm at Roy Thomson Hall.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Roy Thomson Hall present the annual New Year’s Day festive celebration, Salute to Vienna on January 1, 2024 at 2:30pm at Roy Thomson Hall. Featuring Strauss Symphony of Canada and the Budapest Dance Ensemble and International Champion Ballroom Dancers.

Tickets available at roythomsonhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

Salute to Vienna is a European-inspired New Year's celebration, modelled after the world-famous New Year's Concert in Vienna. With timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, stunning floral designs, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns to Roy Thomson Hall for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration, full of old world charm. 

Salute to Vienna adds a fun and festive dash of traditional European culture to the end of the holiday season. It is a smashing, authentic re-creation of the 80+ year-old Viennese Neujahrskonzert—a concert presented by the Vienna Philharmonic every New Year’s Day—beloved for its lively music and time-honoured traditions.

In North America, Salute to Vienna sustains and reinvents these traditions with a frothy 2 1/4 - hour concert of dancing, duets and arias from light operettas, all narrated by a European conductor who is both talented and fun, and backed by a full symphony orchestra. Add this concert to your list of “old ways to make the holidays young again”.

Something old, something new, something borrowed – A different twist on the holiday concert

Salute to Vienna features selections from some of the most famous operettas: classical music’s marriage of the soap opera to the sitcom. Not as serious as opera, operettas are light, often funny, and almost always based on some combination of love lost, given and longed for, with jealousy, love triangles and obstacles thrown in the way. They are less often performed in North America than they are in Europe, so Salute to Vienna provides a great opportunity to experience highlights from some of the best, performed by some of Europe’s finest operetta singers. 

