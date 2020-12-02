Canadian Opera Company Presents SOLO SPOTLIGHTS WITH THE COC ORCHESTRA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The COC Orchestra takes centre stage in this illuminating video series, Solo Spotlights with the COC Orchestra, hosted by Music Director Johannes Debus. Each episode features Debus in conversation with a member of the orchestra as they share candid anecdotes and special musical demonstrations. The series runs from December 15, 2020 - January 26, 2021, with new episodes released every other week.

Date Description December 15, 2020 COC Concertmaster Marie Bérard demonstrates her favourite violin solo from Act III of Verdi's tragic love story, La Traviata. December 29, 2020 COC Orchestra Principal Clarinetist Dominic Desautels performs the opening clarinet melody from "E lucevan le stelle," the famous romantic aria from the final, tragic act of Puccini's Tosca. January 12, 2021 In a series of excerpts from Britten's 20th-century masterpiece, Peter Grimes, COC Orchestra flautist Shelley Brown demonstrates the atmospheric textures the piccolo brings to the score. January 26, 2021 COC Orchestra Principal Horn player Scott Wevers performs a solo rendition of "Je dis que rien ne m'épouvante," Micaëla's pining aria from Bizet's renowned audience favourite, Carmen.

Admission : FREE. Episodes will be available at coc.ca/SoloSpotlights.

