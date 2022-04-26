Williams & Ree To Bring Politically Incorrect Comedy Show To Citrus County

Williams & Ree will perform at The Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness, Florida, on Saturday, April 30 at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. with special guest Lou Angelwolf.

They call themselves "The Indian and The White Guy." Terry Ree and Bruce Williams realize the nickname for their two-man, stand-up comedy show might rub a few people the wrong way, but as far as they are concerned, that's okay.

"People have a right to their opinion, but nobody should be offended," said Ree, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux tribe in South Dakota. "We started calling ourselves The Indian and The White Guy because nobody could remember our real names. We talk about how my land was stolen and how Bruce wants to be my partner in case we ever get paid for it."

"We use humor to educate people," Williams said. "It's not racist. It's who we are."

Williams and Ree have been performing together since meeting as students at Black Hills State College (now Black Hills State University) in South Dakota from 1968-71. Williams heard Ree playing guitar and singing during freshman orientation, and later began jamming with him in a dorm room.

"Terry was singing a Buck Owens song and I jumped in on harmonies," Williams recalled. "He looked up and said, 'Wow! You make me sound good!'"

Williams describes The Indian and The White Guy as a "vaudeville act that fell through the cracks and wound up in the middle of the 1960s."

"The Smothers Brothers were certainly one of our idols," Ree said. "Rowan and Martin were a big influence, too."

Williams & Ree's sarcastic banter, interspersed with satirical songs earned the pair a CMA vocal duo nomination. In addition to live performances, their credits include two seasons on the comedy-variety show "Hee Haw," "Country Kitchen," "Laff TV" and Comedy Central. They currently host Country Thunder Music Festivals and appear regularly on SiriusXM Radio.

"Our show is unique because we talk about things from a First Nation perspective, always with humor," Williams said. "We make people laugh, and they go 'Oooooh, they can sing, too.' When that kind of feedback comes from a loving audience, it's very hypnotizing."

General admission tickets are $30 for the 6:00 p.m. show and $20 for the 8:00 p.m. show. V.I.P. tickets are $99 and include seats in the first two rows, meal and drinks from Oscar Penn's in the fine dining tent, and an autographed photo. For more information, call 352-341-7850 or visit ValerieTheatre.org. To learn more about Williams & Ree, visit WilliamsAndRee.com.