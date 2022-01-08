ThinkTank Theatre Announces Cast for Production of ALL THE GREAT BOOKS (ABRIDGED)

ThinkTank Theatre has set its casting for their upcoming production of All the Great Books (Abridged) running at the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa from February 4th - 13th, 2022. Showtimes include: February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th at 7:30pm, February 6th and 13th at 3:00pm, and previews February 2nd and 3rd at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $25 for preview performances to $30 for general admission February 4th - 13th.

There will also be two Free Relaxed Performances on Saturdays February 5th and 12th at 3:00pm. These free performances are part of ThinkTank's Relaxed Performance Initiative, made possible by a generous grant from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs and their corporate sponsor, Palma Ceia Fit Body. They are open to everyone and are especially crafted to enhance the show-going experience for members of our special needs community. To learn more about ThinkTank's Relaxed Performance Initiative, click here.

The production, typically played by an all male ensemble, will feature three local, powerhouse actresses: Katie Calahan, Katie Huettel and Jessy Julianna. Rounding out this female power team and guiding this slapstick comedy is Brianna Larson, a Tampa Area Native and the Artistic Director of Theatre eXceptional.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with a company like ThinkTank that is not only fostering the next generation of theatre artists, but is also truly dedicated to diversity and inclusion," says Larson. "The cast and the majority of the production team are women, and they consistently provided relaxed and accessible performances for the disability community, so they really walk the walk."

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 813.229.STAR (7827), or click here or here. To reserve seats for the Free Relaxed Performances, call the Straz Center Box Office or reserve online. Donations for the Relaxed Performance are encouraged and will go towards ThinkTank's Relaxed Performance Initiative. ThinkTank Theatre can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.