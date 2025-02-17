THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA To Return To Ruth Eckerd Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ruth Eckerd Hall will present The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA on Saturday, October 4 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including Mamma Mia, S.O.S, Money, Money, Money, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Waterloo, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Dancing Queen.

Many critics agree, The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration!

*The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or Mamma Mia. Tickets priced at $38.75, $53.75 and $78.75 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online.

