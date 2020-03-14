Straz Center Suspends All Performances, Classes And Events

Effective immediately, the Straz Center has suspended all performances, classes and events.

They have released the following statement:

The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and visiting artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Patrons should hold on to their tickets. We will reschedule as many events as possible. The Straz Center Ticket Sales Office will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options soon.

Please note: The Straz Center is not responsible for the refund practices in place by secondary ticket providers.



